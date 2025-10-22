Stephens Inc. AR Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,521,000 after buying an additional 923,688 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,432,000 after buying an additional 251,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,370,000 after buying an additional 288,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,589,000 after buying an additional 347,117 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

