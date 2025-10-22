Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,147,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after buying an additional 460,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,963,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after buying an additional 264,136 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,911,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,431,000 after buying an additional 77,959 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 971,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,191,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 716,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

