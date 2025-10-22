Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $227,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crux Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 88.0% in the second quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 110,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

