19,248 Shares in Total Return Securities, Inc. $SWZ Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWZ. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Total Return Securities during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total Return Securities by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 123,930 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Total Return Securities by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 14,818 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Total Return Securities by 375.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Total Return Securities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,002 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Total Return Securities stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

