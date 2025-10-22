Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,353,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502,415 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39,846.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,153 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $174,700,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,054,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $927,571,000 after purchasing an additional 960,276 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity
In other news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,155.20. This represents a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,868.24. The trade was a 47.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,645 shares of company stock valued at $14,842,096 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TE Connectivity Price Performance
TE Connectivity stock opened at $228.39 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $234.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TE Connectivity Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.
TE Connectivity Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
