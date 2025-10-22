Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,353,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502,415 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39,846.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,153 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $174,700,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,054,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $927,571,000 after purchasing an additional 960,276 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,155.20. This represents a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,868.24. The trade was a 47.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,645 shares of company stock valued at $14,842,096 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $228.39 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $234.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.