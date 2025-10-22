Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,285,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,980,000 after acquiring an additional 208,586 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,750,000 after acquiring an additional 516,521 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,950,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,555,000 after buying an additional 144,732 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,830,000 after buying an additional 74,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,100,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,689,000 after buying an additional 33,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,681.60. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $188.26 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $230.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

