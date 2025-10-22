Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $954,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $398.00 to $469.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.59.

NYSE PWR opened at $437.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $398.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.40. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $446.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

