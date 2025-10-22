Eastman Chemical Company $EMN Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 65.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 75.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 46.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.29. Eastman Chemical Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

