39,419 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Bought by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,558.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,648,622.57. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $150,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,188.48. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.17.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.66 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

