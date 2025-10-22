14,366 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT Acquired by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1,714.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $1,307,025.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,085. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $2,503,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,572.48. This trade represents a 55.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,325 shares of company stock worth $10,754,785 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brinker International

Brinker International Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $133.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.70 and a 12-month high of $192.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.83.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 211.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.