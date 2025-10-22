Yaacov Nagar Sells 131,680 Shares of 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Stock

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 131,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $55,305.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,977,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,850,490.36. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Yaacov Nagar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 16th, Yaacov Nagar sold 85,419 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $43,563.69.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Yaacov Nagar sold 363,868 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $189,211.36.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Yaacov Nagar sold 700,000 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $364,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Yaacov Nagar sold 1,499,000 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $689,540.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Yaacov Nagar sold 1,000 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $390.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Yaacov Nagar sold 22,711 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $8,857.29.

On Monday, September 8th, Yaacov Nagar sold 54,850 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $21,940.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Yaacov Nagar sold 122,439 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $47,751.21.

374Water Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWO opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. 374Water Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. The company has a market cap of $57.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -0.40.

374Water ( NASDAQ:SCWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). 374Water had a negative net margin of 1,278.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCWO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of 374Water to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 374Water currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCWO. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 374Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 374Water by 376.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 385,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 304,635 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in 374Water by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 736,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,080 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 374Water

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

