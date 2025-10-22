Quadrise (LON:QED) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.94 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Quadrise shares last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,852,998 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th.

Get Quadrise alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Quadrise

Quadrise Trading Down 2.6%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.94. The firm has a market cap of £66.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Quadrise (LON:QED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Quadrise

In other Quadrise news, insider Jason Miles sold 1,013,049 shares of Quadrise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4, for a total value of £40,521.96. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quadrise

(Get Free Report)

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.

Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.