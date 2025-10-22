Caesars Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 43,260 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 226% compared to the average volume of 13,280 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caesars Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 508.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

CZR opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 2.38.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.46). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.