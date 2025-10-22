Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 640,267 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,482% compared to the average volume of 40,461 call options.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $112.56 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.45 and a twelve month high of $112.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQD. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 255.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

