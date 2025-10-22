Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Adient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Adient alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADNT

Adient Stock Up 1.3%

ADNT opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.77. Adient has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 184.2% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,817 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter worth $28,839,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Adient by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,171,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,801,000 after purchasing an additional 954,441 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after purchasing an additional 823,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Adient by 921.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 812,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after purchasing an additional 732,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.