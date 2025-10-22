Alaska Air Group (ALK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $3.7513 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 24, 2025 at 11:30 AM ET.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.33%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ALK opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $78.08.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,695.10. This represents a 10.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $404,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,454.60. This trade represents a 28.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,306. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 2,046.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 5,542.9% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 113,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 158.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 40,258 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $68.00 price target on Alaska Air Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.62.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

