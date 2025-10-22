Scott Bizily Sells 1,635 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $16,627.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,761.96. This trade represents a 23.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Bizily also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, October 9th, Scott Bizily sold 2,408 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $24,080.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Scott Bizily sold 2,407 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $19,256.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $524.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.10). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 594,375.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDMT. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDMT

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.