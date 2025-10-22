Argan (NYSE:AGX) Director Peter Getsinger Sells 6,493 Shares

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director Peter Getsinger sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.39, for a total value of $1,911,474.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,577.83. This trade represents a 39.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of AGX opened at $281.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.64. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.02 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $237.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.97 million. Argan had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Argan Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Argan

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Argan by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 926,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,585 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Argan by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,855,000 after purchasing an additional 36,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Argan by 14,436.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,624,000 after purchasing an additional 327,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Argan by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Argan by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Glj Research initiated coverage on Argan in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Argan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Argan from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Argan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.20.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

