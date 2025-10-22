Axis Capital (AXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.49 per share and revenue of $1.3286 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axis Capital to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average of $97.77. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Axis Capital has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $107.19.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 price objective on Axis Capital and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axis Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Axis Capital from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Draper sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $420,038.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,366.33. The trade was a 20.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry B. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $345,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,597.65. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,205 shares of company stock worth $1,188,048. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 21,892 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

