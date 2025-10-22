Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 59.20 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 53.80 ($0.72). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 55.10 ($0.74), with a volume of 187,832 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 78 price objective on shares of Foxtons Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 78.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group Trading Up 0.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83. The stock has a market cap of £164.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Foxtons Group had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foxtons Group plc will post 5.4191363 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter Rollings bought 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 55 per share, for a total transaction of £424.60. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.