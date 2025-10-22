Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.42. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 316,745 shares traded.
Coin Hodl Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.
About Coin Hodl
COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coin Hodl
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 2 Ways to Trade Qualcomm Ahead of November’s Earnings
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Lululemon: 2 Signs the Bottom Is In, and 1 Sign It Isn’t
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Got 1K to Invest? These 3 Stocks Are Still Attractive Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Coin Hodl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coin Hodl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.