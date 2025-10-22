Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.75 and traded as low as $26.14. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 2,474 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Valley Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.0%

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of $219.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Leonard acquired 1,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,242.60. This represents a 1.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,553 shares of company stock worth $68,385 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 43.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 141,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

