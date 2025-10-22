American Superconductor (AMSC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $67.2330 million for the quarter. American Superconductor has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.14- EPS.Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.97 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Superconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Superconductor Trading Down 2.9%

AMSC opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $70.49. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.95 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Superconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 100,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $5,495,207.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,183,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,468,971.66. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur H. House sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $494,076.76. Following the sale, the director owned 48,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,919.96. The trade was a 16.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 304.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

