Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.42 ($1.89) and traded as low as GBX 100.81 ($1.35). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 100.81 ($1.35), with a volume of 64,606 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a report on Thursday, September 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £13.90 million, a P/E ratio of 160.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 123.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 141.42.

Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (21.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Portmeirion Group had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portmeirion Group PLC will post 52.5900016 earnings per share for the current year.

“Our vision is to be a leading force in the global homeware sector focused on growing our great British brands.”

Based in Stoke-on-Trent, we are the owner, designer, manufacturer and omni-channel retailer of leading homeware brands in global markets. Our much loved brands include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical.

