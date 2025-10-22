Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Monro Muffler Brake to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $299.0360 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $301.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Monro Muffler Brake had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Monro Muffler Brake to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Monro Muffler Brake stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.23 million, a PE ratio of -27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. Monro Muffler Brake has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $30.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Monro Muffler Brake’s payout ratio is presently -167.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 139.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Monro Muffler Brake during the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 85.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 36,734 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 5.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 141,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNRO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monro Muffler Brake from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

