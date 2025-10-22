Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.23 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 51.65 ($0.69). Crimson Tide shares last traded at GBX 51.65 ($0.69), with a volume of 389 shares changing hands.

Crimson Tide Stock Down 6.1%

The company has a market capitalization of £3.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.23.

Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (99.64) EPS for the quarter. Crimson Tide had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crimson Tide plc will post 4.1029467 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crimson Tide

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

