Cohu (COHU) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $124.9820 million for the quarter. Cohu has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Cohu had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $107.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cohu to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Trading Down 1.1%

COHU opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. Cohu has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cohu

Institutional Trading of Cohu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Cohu by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 158,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Cohu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 65,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cohu by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.