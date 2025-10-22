Provident Bancorp (PVBC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Provident Bancorp to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 31, 2025 at 12:30 PM ET.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Provident Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $223.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Provident Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PVBC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 55.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.