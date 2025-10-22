Textron (TXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $3.7028 billion for the quarter. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS.Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%.The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Textron to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Textron Price Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.72. Textron has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $89.28.

Textron Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

In other news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Textron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,007,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,384,000 after acquiring an additional 217,401 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,206 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Textron by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,005,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,759,000 after buying an additional 734,478 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Textron by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,737,000 after buying an additional 147,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 28.6% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 570,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,827,000 after acquiring an additional 126,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

