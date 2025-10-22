Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Century Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $0.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.83.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

