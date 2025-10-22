HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ADCT Earnings

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ADC Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.
ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 million.
NYSE:ADCT opened at $4.14 on Monday. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.99.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $959,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,199,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,905 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,074,000. Stempoint Capital LP bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 400.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 217,173 shares during the period. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.
