Analysts Set Expectations for Charles Schwab FY2025 Earnings

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles Schwab in a report issued on Friday, October 17th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.66. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCHW. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $95.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $172.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 190,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,387,000 after buying an additional 40,275 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $79,605,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,181,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,493,000 after buying an additional 68,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $316,037.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,519.28. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,265.63. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,128 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,077 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

