Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX) Short Interest Update

Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 99.8% from the September 15th total of 635,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WGRX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Wellgistics Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wellgistics Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ:WGRX opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Wellgistics Health has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $7.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter.

Founded in 2022, Wellgistics Health is a holding company for various existing and planned strategic businesses centered around pharmaceuticals and healthcare services. As a micro health ecosystem, our portfolio of companies consists of a pharmacy, wholesale operations, and a technology division with a novel platform for hub and clinical services.

