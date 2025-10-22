Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to post earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $1.5259 billion for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS.Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $171.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.26. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.08%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial set a $199.00 target price on Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.