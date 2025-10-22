B. Riley Forecasts KindlyMD’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAKA)

KindlyMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAKA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for KindlyMD in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 15th. B. Riley analyst F. Shabalin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for KindlyMD’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get KindlyMD alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of KindlyMD to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KindlyMD in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KindlyMD to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of KindlyMD in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

KindlyMD Stock Performance

Shares of NAKA stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $311.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 31.10. KindlyMD has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

KindlyMD (NASDAQ:NAKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. KindlyMD had a negative return on equity of 131.09% and a negative net margin of 244.00%.

KindlyMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kindly MD, Inc (“KindlyMD” or “Kindly”) is a Utah company formed in 2019. KindlyMD is a healthcare data company, focused on holistic pain management and reducing the impact of the opioid epidemic. KindlyMD offers direct health care to patients integrating prescription medicine and behavioral health services to reduce opioid use in the chronic pain patient population.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KindlyMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KindlyMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.