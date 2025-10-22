Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for SPHR

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.35). The consensus estimate for Sphere Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($11.47) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sphere Entertainment’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.05) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.57) EPS.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPHR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE SPHR opened at $65.38 on Monday. Sphere Entertainment has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $68.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $4.96. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPHR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 915.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 81.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.