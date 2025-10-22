Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a report released on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WTI. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W&T Offshore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of WTI opened at $2.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $313.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.65. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.30 million.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is presently -5.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 120,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 12,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 97,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

