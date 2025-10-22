ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Update

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 60,000 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the September 15th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ZK International Group Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of ZK International Group stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. ZK International Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ZK International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

