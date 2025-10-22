Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Outlook for FMC Earnings

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for FMC in a report released on Friday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. FMC had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. FMC has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.980 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.700 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FMC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.08.

FMC opened at $29.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FMC has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in FMC by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 3,790 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $128,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,496. This trade represents a 10.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

