Real Asset Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on October 27th (NASDAQ:RAAQU)

Real Asset Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RAAQU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, October 27th. Real Asset Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Real Asset Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAAQU opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43. Real Asset Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Asset Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAAQU. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Asset Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,129,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Real Asset Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Asset Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000.

About Real Asset Acquisition

We are a special purpose acquisition company incorporated on December 9, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

