SLM (SLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $382.50 million for the quarter. SLM has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.800-$3.000 EPS.Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 5:30 PM ET.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. SLM had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of ($3.44) million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect SLM to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. SLM has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLM

Institutional Trading of SLM

In other news, EVP Kerri A. Palmer sold 55,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $1,771,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 119,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,139.13. The trade was a 31.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 118.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 137,285 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 6.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SLM to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

About SLM

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

