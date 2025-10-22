S&T Bancorp (STBA) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $102.9480 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 23.39%.The firm had revenue of $100.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.30 million. On average, analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

STBA opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 33,803 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 35,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 25,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

