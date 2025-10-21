Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $99.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08. The firm has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

