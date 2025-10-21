Balboa Wealth Partners Has $357,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after buying an additional 1,802,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after buying an additional 1,258,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,585,000 after buying an additional 49,699 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,180,000 after buying an additional 208,292 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,544,000 after buying an additional 491,894 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $153.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

