Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.1%

VTI stock opened at $330.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $332.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.28 and its 200-day moving average is $301.85.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

