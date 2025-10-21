LGT Financial Advisors LLC Buys 750 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.6% of LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $330.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $332.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

