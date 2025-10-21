Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 532 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $187.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $188.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.09.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

