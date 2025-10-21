DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $246.12 Million Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Intuit were worth $246,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 511.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $664.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $674.70 and a 200 day moving average of $696.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

