DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 18,753 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,398,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $179,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $29.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.