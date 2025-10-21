Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,862 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tesla by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $447.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.63, a PEG ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research set a $520.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.54.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

